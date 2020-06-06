KEETCH, Sheila Marjorie (nee BURDON) Sheila passed away peacefully at home of natural causes at the age of 90 on June 2, 2020 Beloved wife of the late Malcom, she will be missed by sister Norma (Harry), sons Paul (Deana) and Blair (Ran) as well as grandsons, Paul, Mark and Adrian. A Yorkshire lass until the end, Sheila was born in the railway town of Darlington located in northern England. Although coming of age during the challenges of World War II, life was still full of adventure – including meeting a dashing Canadian RCAF airman who eventually became her husband for sixty-five years. She immigrated to Canada shortly after the war in a time when she never knew if she would ever see her family again and the only communication were letters that would take weeks to arrive from overseas. While money was in short supply, they were able to establish a life in Toronto and eventually bought at house that would become their family home for over fifty years. In addition to raising a family, she worked part time for many years at the Hudson's Bay Company at their Eglinton Square location where she established many lifelong friendships. As their circumstances improved, Sheila was able to visit her family in England on a more regular basis. She was also able to enjoy all the pleasures that her garden and reading gave her. At her request, no funeral service will be held, but any donations to animal or pet charities would be appreciated.



