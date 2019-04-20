BANERJEE, SHEILA MAVIS January 11, 1943 - April 17, 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Sheila Banerjee. She will be missed by her husband Amar, sons Robin (Amanda) and Neil (Haruko and daughters Erika and Emily) and grandson Marcus. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24th 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON L3R 5G1). Her funeral service will be on April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Arthritis Society. Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019