McELLIGOTT, SHEILA November 24, 1927 - October 11, 2019 The youngest of Margaret and John Toomey's seven children, Sheila could never have imagined the amazing life she would have while growing up at the family forge in BallyMacElligott, Kerry. After a high school scholarship in Killarney and a job with the Guinness brewery she met and married Donal, just back from Africa and looking for new horizons. They set off for England where John was born and then Canada, where Donna, Mike and Maura came along. Sheila adored Canada and especially her Beaches home near Lake Ontario and Queen Street where she made many friends among the shopkeepers and locals. After voting in several elections, Sheila studied for her citizenship test and proudly became a Canadian in the 1970s. She was famous for always being ready with a meal and a chat with neighbours and her children's friends. When her children grew up, Sheila went to college and became a teacher's assistant at Bruce Public School where she made dear friends and mentored many kids. In 2002, she moved to be closer to her children and their families. She had many comfortable and happy years in Calgary before dementia crept up on her in 2017. Sheila was predeceased by Don (1998) and her siblings Bessy, Peggy, Kitty, Eileen, Maureen and Maurice. She leaves John and wife Terry, Donna and husband Bill, Mike, Maura and husband Damian, as well as grandchildren James, Julia, Jack, Owen, Evelyn and Shane. Thank you to the kind staff of the Chinook Care Centre for your tender care of Sheila when she was most vulnerable and Father Joe Kalathil Parambil of Calgary's St. Mary's Cathedral for her spiritual support.

