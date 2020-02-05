Home

Sheila Pauline PENNEY

Sheila Pauline PENNEY Obituary
PENNEY, Sheila Pauline It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sheila Pauline Penney peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife for 58 years of Leonard (2008). Loving father of Don Penney and his wife Line of Atlanta, Terry Penney and his wife Stella of Oakville, Randy Penney and his wife Ellen of Renfrew and Lisa Tomjenovic and her husband Mark of Markham. Devoted Grandmother of Julia, Graham, Lindsay, Dawn; Tomas; Christopher, Sarah, Catherine; Eric and Ella. Great-Grandmother of Emerson and Ava. Sheila was predeceased by her parents: Thomas Joseph and Bridget Mary Walsh Fleming of Burin, Newfoundland; her siblings Walter (Madonna), James (Mary), Annie (William O'Brien) and Katherine (Wally Garside). Survived by her siblings Thomas Jr. (Kay) and sister Clarissa Mumford (Maurice). Sheila touched all of our lives with love and warmth. She was guided by great faith, and a true independent spirit. Her presence will be forever missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.) on Friday from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 409 Markland Dr., Etobicoke, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Clement Roman Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 5, 2020
