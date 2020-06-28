DAY, SHEILA RAE (nee CASEY) June 13, 1958 - June 23, 2020 Sheila Rae Day passed peacefully, with family by her side, on June 23, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Sheila will be deeply missed by her partner Paul Crammond and her children James (Danielle), Lisa (Daniel) and Emily (David). She was the cherished sister of Tim (Paget) and beloved aunt to Hannah, Ethan, Samantha, Margaret and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by her parents James Casey and Margaret Casey (nee Kennedy). Sheila was born in Ottawa and moved many times as a child across Ontario and Quebec as a result of her father's service in the RCAF. She graduated from Laurentian University, before moving to Toronto to pursue a successful career as a Chartered Accountant. Sheila was an enthusiastic cottager from a young age, spending time at her grandparent's cottage on Crow Lake with her many cousins and continued to cottage for several decades in Muskoka, enjoying time with many friends. Sheila loved to travel and treasured her visits to Naples, Florida, where she loved to walk on the beach with her partner Paul. She loved to read and was an avid book club member and drew great joy more recently golfing and curling with her friends. Known for her quiet intelligence, independence, gentleness and grace, she will be remembered as a loving mother, dedicated friend and fantastic baker. Sheila will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Ave., North York, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Sheila's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Terry Fox Foundation. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane Website.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 28, 2020.