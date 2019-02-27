McNAMARA, SHEILA RUTH (nee NELSON) Passed away February 22, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, in her 85th year. Wife of the late William McNamara for 44 years. Sister of Anita Symonds (Lewis) and the late Donald Nelson (Laura). Mother of Robert (Doreen), Joseph (Tracy) and Michael (Tammy) and 7 grandchildren: Cheryl, Marie, Steven, Joseph, Daniel, Owen and Jamie. Former resident of Newtonville and Otonabee Avenue, Willowdale. Many thanks to PCN Nursing, Paramedics and the Bowmanville Hospital staff, for the excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. As per Sheila's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to MORRIS FUNERAL CHAPEL, (905-623-5480). Online condolences may be placed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019