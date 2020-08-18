HSIA, SHEILA SHIU-NGO TSENG June 13, 1926 – August 14, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of Sheila Hsia peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Mississauga, Ontario. Loving mother to Kitty Zanata, Lily Hsia and Nelson Hsia, and poa poa to Amy Miller, Ashley Soh, Esther Hui and Justin Hsia and great-grandmother to eleven children. Sheila was born in China and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1958 in Hong Kong. She was a pioneer of the church in Hong Kong and later in Singapore. She has served tirelessly in the church as a translator for the Ensign magazine into Chinese language for two decades. A devoted genealogist who has traced her directly family history back 172 generations going back to 1950 BC. She has lectured and taught many people her insights into finding ancestral records. She served diligently in all her church callings, befriended many and mentored many younger Chinses women who moved to Canada. No funeral service will be held according to her wish. If you would like to remember her, please do a kind act to help someone in need and pay it forward. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.