SIDLO, SHEILA Passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint Healthcare, at the age of 83 on January 27, 2019 with her beloved daughters by her side. Predeceased by Vaclav (Vasek), her loving husband of 54 years, and her brother Arthur Baker (England). Sheila was the proud mother of Maria and Elizabeth (James) and adored Nana of Brendan, Chelsea and Eliza Wallace of whom she was the ultimate cheerleader. Her battle with lung cancer showcased her incredible fighting spirit and amazing grace. A woman of uncommon strength in the face of adversity, her love of family, incredible work ethic, careful tending of treasured friendships and thirst for travel will live on in those left behind. If desired, donations in Sheila's memory can be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Diabetes Canada. At Sheila's request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.

