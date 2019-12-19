Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHEILA SORBIE LATIMER. View Sign Obituary

LATIMER, SHEILA SORBIE July 28, 1934 - December 10, 2019 It is with the deepest sorrow that the family of Sheila Sorbie (Muir) Latimer announces her sudden passing on December 10, 2019 after a tragic fall and hoped for recovery. She will be remembered with so much love by her husband, Jim; her son, James; her daughter and son-in-law, Liana (Latimer) and Neil Marr; her grandsons, Tyler, Christian, Logan and Nathan. Sheila was loved and will be missed by her four surviving sisters-in-law, along with many nephews and nieces. Sheila was predeceased by her parents, John and Isabella (Sorbie) Muir, a sister, Sophia, and two brothers, John and Gavin (Barbara) Muir. Sheila will also be remembered by so many friends from work and school. Sheila loved and was loved by family in the UK and her late sister's family in Australia, her closest friend, Noreen Smethurst, among her many friends. Sheila was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. She graduated as a RN at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and State Certified Midwife at Glasgow's Stobb Hill Hospital. She immigrated to Canada in 1959, working as an RN and Director of Nursing. A celebration of Sheila's life is planned. However, due to the distance and travel difficulties in the winter for many family members and friends, a date for this celebration will be delayed until spring.

