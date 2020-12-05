1/1
Sheila Star CUTHBERTSON
CUTHBERTSON, Sheila Star February 10, 1959 - October 25, 2020 Mother, lawyer, activist, passed away peacefully at home with her kids. Beloved mom of Jory and Luke, treasured aunt of Paul and Lily, adored grandma of Luca the dog. Predeceased by parents, S/L Donald R. Cuthbertson and Cpl. Betty Cuthbertson (R.C.A.F) and sister Taylor. Her legal career took her many places, always showcasing her voracious passion for social justice and amplifying her call for a more equitable world. When not out fighting the good fight, she enjoyed horseback riding, cheesecake and tweet world and was fond of the expression "fiddle dee". She was a force for good in the world and she will be truly missed.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
