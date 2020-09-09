SHEILA WILSON

WILSON, SHEILA It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved sister and aunt Sheila, in her 62nd year. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sister Susan Bates (David), nieces, Sabrina Rahman (Shahed),Virginia Kostiuk (Stephen), and great-nieces and nephews, Sahara and Sabir, Hayley, Cole and James. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends from her work at the Vet Clinic, her theatre group and dog walking. A visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham, on Sunday, September 13th, at 1:00, 2:20 and 3:50 p.m. Only 30 people are allowed per time slot, so please contact the family to reserve your time slot. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Humane Society in Sheila's name.



