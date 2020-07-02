SHEILAGH ASHWORTH

ASHWORTH, SHEILAGH Reverend Sadly, I share with you that at 5:55 a.m., on the morning of June 28, 2020, Sheilagh passed with the sun coming in the windows at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, gracing her face on a Sunday morning. It was truly the light of God calling her home. Please pray for Sheilagh's daughters, Madeleine and Sarah; her siblings, Bernie (Angela), Chris, Pat, Peter (Vivian), Brian (Sue) and Genny (Mike); her mother Mary Helen; and for all her family. Condolences can be left on Sheilagh's blog: www.howssheilagh.com
. Her homilies removed barriers and were delivered in an authentic manner that resonated completely with members of her parish and the community at large. She made the world feel a bit brighter and more hopeful, and her smile and sense of wonderment will be sorely missed. We were blessed to have known her and to have loved her. Since 2008, Sheilagh has been the Incumbent of the Anglican Parish of Lloydtown. The family will be holding a private service later this week. Once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, there will be a public Memorial Service to which everyone will be invited. Sheilagh requested that donations be made to either St. Mary Magdalene, Schomberg or Christ Church, Kettleby. This can be done by emailing aplloydtown@gmail.com. You may also donate to the Toronto Urban Native Ministries at https://sites.google.com/view/tunm/home Matthews House Hospice in Alliston at https://www.matthewshousehospice.ca/ or a charity of your choice.