ROGERS, SHELAGH MARY-ANNE KATHERINE (nee KEEFFE) Died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, after suffering a heart attack. She was 71. She was born on July 19, 1947 in Toronto, one of six children. Shelagh was a force. All throughout her life, she powered through challenges and emerged with grace. She was an accomplished entrepreneur, having built two successful companies with her late husband Barry Cobus. Together, they launched the AMI Directory, which changed the Canadian music industry for the better during the 1980s. Later, their technology-focused resource publication for houses of worship, Technologies For Worship Magazine, became the first publication of its kind and has helped educate house of worship staff all over the globe. The magazine has been in publication since 1992 and continues to be distributed worldwide today. Shelagh was never afraid of taking on a challenge and she never backed down. Whether it was related to business or personal - she was the first to step in and determine solutions. On numerous occasions she came to the aid of family, friends and business partners to work through the complexities of business and personal issues. Shelagh was a loving grandmother and took a keen interest in the success of her grandchildren. Her guidance and counsel will be missed. She had her share of personal challenges to overcome. Shelagh lost her son Andrew to cancer in 2006. She then lost her husband and best friend Barry in 2011. All the way to the end of her life, she fought valiantly against the pain and ache of losing her soulmate and business partner. Even though the family and friends surviving Shelagh, including her son Kevin, will miss her love and light terribly, we are comforted to know that she is with Barry. Together they are building new worlds and dancing through the stars.

