It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Sheldon Max Reinsilber on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Sheldon Reinsilber, beloved husband, father, zaidy, brother, uncle and friend to many, died peacefully in his sleep; which is exactly what he would have wanted.

He is survived by his wife Eta, his children, Justin Reinsilber and Cara Akselrad, Amy and Jay Goldberg, Eta's children Stefanie and Paul Hofland, Stacy and Sam Poliwoda, and Lance and Lindsay Freelan. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Marilyn and Eddie Arkin, the late Marsha and Sonny Litvack, and the late Larry Reinsilber and Shaeri. Devoted grandfather of Ethan, Coby, Lev, Daniela, Sofie, Sara, Saige, Sidney, Noah, and Jack. Predeceased by his first wife, Justin and Amy's mother, Loretta, who passed away in 2004.

A funny, smart and loyal man, Sheldon will be missed by all who loved him. His kindness will live on in the many lives he touched. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020.

