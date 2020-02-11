|
BUJOLD, SHELLY 1961-2020 Passed away peacefully, on February 7, 2020, at age 58, with her family by her side. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Christopher, sister Joanne, brothers, Norman and Dennis, nephews, Stephen and Kevin, and her niece Christina. Shelly will be remembered by her beautiful smile and quirky personality. The family would like to thank the hospital staff of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Funeral for family and friends will be held at Roadhouse & Rose, in Newmarket, on February 13th, from 12 - 3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020