Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SHELLY BUJOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHELLY BUJOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHELLY BUJOLD Obituary
BUJOLD, SHELLY 1961-2020 Passed away peacefully, on February 7, 2020, at age 58, with her family by her side. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Christopher, sister Joanne, brothers, Norman and Dennis, nephews, Stephen and Kevin, and her niece Christina. Shelly will be remembered by her beautiful smile and quirky personality. The family would like to thank the hospital staff of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Funeral for family and friends will be held at Roadhouse & Rose, in Newmarket, on February 13th, from 12 - 3 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHELLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -