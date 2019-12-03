YACYNUK, Sheri Ann Suddenly, at Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 56. Loving daughter of Margaret and the late Roy. Cherished sister of Paul (Laureen), Sandra (Neil) Puterman and Mike (Christine). Adored aunt of Meagan (Scott), Courtney (Kevin), Nathan, Holly, Madison and Jacob. Sheri will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N of QEW) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Parish (921 Flagship Dr.), Mississauga. Interment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019