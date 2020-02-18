|
GLEESON, SHERRY LORRAINE Peacefully in her sleep, on February 14, 2020, in her 72nd year, after a long battle with various cancers, Sherry Gleeson (nee Moreton) passed away and entered into heaven's gates. Loving wife of Kenneth Gleeson, mother to Mike Racioppo (Carol) of Ajax, Ron Racioppo-Lutz (James) of Mississauga, John Racioppo (Karen) of Belleville and Kris Gleeson (Christine) of Belleville. Nana to Brett, Mariah, Ethan, Reed, Kim and Amy. Aunt to Tara Moreton, Lori Moreton, Jamie Bradey and Heather Bradey. In keeping with Sherry's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Quinte Cremation & Burial Services, 2-205 North Front Street, Belleville (613-962-7900). A Service in Celebration of Sherry's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and to share memories of Sherry, please visit: quintecremationservices.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020