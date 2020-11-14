YAMADA, SHIEKO January 3, 1935 - November 7, 2020 With great sadness, Shieko passed away on Saturday, November 7 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Masashi in 2003. Loving mother of David, Cathy, Samuel, and Joseph. Grandmother of Kristy, Amy, Alex, Mizuki, Mila, and Mika. Eldest sister to Ikuko, Toyoko, and Katsuyoshi. Born in Hiroshima, Japan on January 3, 1935. An Atomic bomb survivor, Shieko endured many tragedies early and dedicated her life to her family. She immigrated in the early '60s to Toronto, Canada to a new life, learned a new language and discovered a new culture. She worked hard with the traits she learned to master from her incredible mother. Her love helped to fill Christmas and New Years with hand-made memories, food and presents and to fill Japanese Churches, Senior Homes, Japanese language school and JCCC with hand-made Manju, Yomogi Mochi and Futomaki. Shieko love to cook, sew, dance and laugh. Later in life, she fought hard with Parkinson's Disease, for over 2 decades enduring pain beyond odds, for the opportunity and duty to live. She was loved and respected by family, friends, and many communities. Shieko died peacefully surrounded by her children. We love her and miss her and will always be grateful.



