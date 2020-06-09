IISAKA, SHIN Shin Iisaka, age 47, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1972, in Tokyo, Japan. Shin grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Colonel By High School. He attended Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. Shin loved performing music, road and mountain biking, and his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Bree; son, Kai; daughter, Alya; dog, Hershey; parents, Joji and Michiko; and siblings, Ken and Maki. Memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. For Memorial Service details, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.