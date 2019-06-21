CHARTRAND, SHIRLEY ANN (nee RUTLEDGE) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her sons on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in her 88th year. She was predeceased by her husband Frank of 62 years. Shirley is survived by her 3 sons and strongest supporters; Stephen (Kyle), Mark, and Keith (Janet.) She was the most loving Gran for the last 37 years to Jennifer (Andrew), Michelle (Jeffrey), Stephen (Rose), Brenden (Victoria), Wesley, Stephanie (Jason) and Natalie (Brady). Great-Granny to Mason, Olivia, Madison, Michael, Kayla, and Livia. Shirley is survived by her high school sweetheart and partner for the last 4 years, Bud Maker. Shirley has taught us all to love unconditionally, live life to the fullest, always check life's blind spots, and you are only as old as you feel so get out there and dance the night away. Special thanks to her niece Donna for all of her love and support. A special thanks also to Dr. Oreopoulos and the vascular staff at Toronto General for their tireless efforts over the past year. A Celebration of life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 21, 2019