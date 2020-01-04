Home

SHIRLEY ANN KNIGHT

SHIRLEY ANN KNIGHT Obituary
KNIGHT, SHIRLEY ANN (nee ELCOME) Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Kenneth. Dear sister of the late Percy, Arthur, Rita and Vincent. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Inniswood Baptist Church, 460 Yonge St., Barrie, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 – 4 p.m. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
