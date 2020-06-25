WOHL, SHIRLEY ANN MAUREEN Surrounded by family, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 77. Shirley (nee Pavlina), beloved wife of Guenter Wohl. Loved mother of Tamara Wyatt, Steve Morton and stepmother of Terri Morton. Loving grandmother of Kayla, Daniel and Stevie. In compliance with public health and safety, the family will hold a private family service at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations can be made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.