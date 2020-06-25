SHIRLEY ANN MAUREEN WOHL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOHL, SHIRLEY ANN MAUREEN Surrounded by family, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 77. Shirley (nee Pavlina), beloved wife of Guenter Wohl. Loved mother of Tamara Wyatt, Steve Morton and stepmother of Terri Morton. Loving grandmother of Kayla, Daniel and Stevie. In compliance with public health and safety, the family will hold a private family service at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171), on Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations can be made by cheque to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved