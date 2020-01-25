Home

More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HUMPHREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANNE HUMPHREY

SHIRLEY ANNE HUMPHREY Obituary
HUMPHREY, SHIRLEY ANNE (nee O'CONNOR) Passed away peacefully with her family at her side, at the age of 74, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after an illness unexpectedly took her. She is survived by her devoted husband Alan; her sons Kevin and Scott; daughter-in-law Maryanne and grandchildren Jordan, Chloe and Charlotte. Born to Eileen and Bob O'Connor, she will be missed by her sisters Mary Lynn, Dianne, Arlene, Gail and their families. A committed Catholic, Shirley gave of herself to serve the church; helped others and made the lives of her friends and family richer for her contribution and support. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held to celebrate her life. The date and details to follow through the Mount Pleasant Group website. In lieu of flowers, any donations would be appreciated and directed to the East York Learning Experience at eastyorklearningexperience.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
