Shirley Anne ROULEAU

Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Obituary

ROULEAU, Shirley Anne (1930 - 2019) Died peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sunrise of Unionville. Shirley, loving sister of Joan and Paul Cartan, Melvin (deceased) and Joan Rouleau. Cherished aunt to Christopher, Jacqueline, Bradley, Mary Lou, JoAnne, James, Paul and Peter, and great-aunt to many. The family are thankful for all the love and care given by Sunnybrook Reactivation Care Centre, Sunrise of Unionville, LHIN, and CCAC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Anselm's Church, 1 MacNaughton Road, Toronto, on Friday, August 16th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019
