1/
SHIRLEY AUDREY GLASSFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLASSFORD, SHIRLEY AUDREY It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Shirley Audrey Glassford (nee Cotton), on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lakeridge Health – Ajax Pickering Hospital. Shirley was born and raised in Orillia, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Harvie and Estella (Mealing) and her brother Bruce. Beloved wife of 49 years, to the love of her life, the late Marshall Glassford. Cherished mother to her loving children, daughter Dauna (John) and son, the late Scott (Julie). Very proud and loving Nana to James (Sarah) and Adam (Natalie) and her great-grandsons Grayson and Dylan. Shirley will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, generous heart, sense of humour, her compassion and kindness and deep love of family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Although our hearts are heavy, we know that she is at peace. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON (905-428-8488), on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca. A livestreamed service will also be available on Wednesday, July 22nd at 2:00 p.m. on mceachniefuneral.ca where online condolences can be made as well. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in honour of Shirley would be greatly appreciated by the Glassford family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved