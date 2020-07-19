GLASSFORD, SHIRLEY AUDREY It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Shirley Audrey Glassford (nee Cotton), on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lakeridge Health – Ajax Pickering Hospital. Shirley was born and raised in Orillia, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Harvie and Estella (Mealing) and her brother Bruce. Beloved wife of 49 years, to the love of her life, the late Marshall Glassford. Cherished mother to her loving children, daughter Dauna (John) and son, the late Scott (Julie). Very proud and loving Nana to James (Sarah) and Adam (Natalie) and her great-grandsons Grayson and Dylan. Shirley will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, generous heart, sense of humour, her compassion and kindness and deep love of family. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Although our hearts are heavy, we know that she is at peace. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, ON (905-428-8488), on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Condolences can be made at mceachniefuneral.ca
. A livestreamed service will also be available on Wednesday, July 22nd at 2:00 p.m. on mceachniefuneral.ca
where online condolences can be made as well. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
in honour of Shirley would be greatly appreciated by the Glassford family.