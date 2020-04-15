AVERY, SHIRLEY It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Shirley Avery on April 11, 2020, at the age of 93. Loving daughter to the late Clifford and Marjorie Marchant and dear sister to the late Helen (Doug) Kelterborn. Predeceased by her loving husband Burt (1991). Beloved mother of Jane (Don) Cameron and Jim (Natalie) Avery. Loving grandmother to Jamie (Melissa), John (Tammy), Caroline, Chris and Sarah. Proud great-grandmother to Bowen, Maeve and Sydney. Loving Aunt to Ann (Phil) Eckel and Ted (Marce) Kelterborn. Loving friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of The Village of Humber Heights, for all of their love and care over the past 11 years, especially in these unprecedented times. If you wish, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Given the circumstances, it will be a private family burial. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.