BECKWITH, Shirley (nee RICHARDSON) Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the age of 90, at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital, Scarborough, ON. Shirley was born, and grew up in Penetanguishene, lived and worked several years in Toronto, and settled in Scarborough, ON, 7 decades ago. Shirley is the beloved mother of 2 daughters, Cynthia and Bonny (Welsh), mother-in-love to Bonny's husband Doug Welsh, and the loving, beloved, and very proud grandma of Bonny and Doug's sons, Chris and Danny. Her funeral (thanks giving and celebration of life) will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., at St. Paul's on-the-Hill Anglican Church, 882 Kingston Rd., Pickering, ON L1V 1A8, 905- 839-7909. A reception will follow in the church party room, one floor down, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

