BOURASSA, SHIRLEY June 16, 1934 - September 9, 2019 Peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia, ON, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Art. Dear mother of Ken and Kevin. Will be missed by daughters-in-law Tracy and Angie, grandchildren Bryan, Blair, Shayna, and Serina. Great-grandmother of Linay. A memorial service will be held at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME chapel, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday, September 13th at 1:30 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019