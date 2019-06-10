BRANDON, Shirley (nee BUMSTEAD) Passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 83. She is survived by her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Wayne, her granddaughters Shannon and Paige and her sisters Mavis and Sylvia. She was predeceased by her husband Russell. Shirley was born in England on June 27, 1935, to her parents Charles and Louisa Ann and moved to Canada with her sisters at the age of 19. Shirley was known to everyone who loved her as a generous and caring soul who loved to tend to her garden and to take good care of her family. Her kindness knew no bounds and she was a beloved neighbour in her community. A celebration of life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Thursday, June 13th. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., Service commences at 11 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made in her name to Lifeline Syria, 400 University Ave. #1902, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1S5, or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019