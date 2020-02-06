Home

CARTER, SHIRLEY CATHERINE October 8, 1933 - February 3, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Shirley Catherine Carter (nee Preece) on February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Allan for 63 years. Loving mother to Linn and Christine (Stephen). Cherished grandmother to Lee, Dane, Jesse, Stephanie, Eric, Austin and Tommy. She will always be lovingly remembered and greatly missed. Celebration of life to take place in early Spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
