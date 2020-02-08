|
|
CHUNG, SHIRLEY Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in her 84th year. Together at last with her beloved husband, Wilbert, who passed away four years ago (almost to the day) after 61 years of marriage. Predeceased by many brothers and sisters. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends and especially by her sister Pansy and her husband Albert. Douglas, Donna, Graeme and Miranda will always remember their loving aunt. Special thanks to great neighbours Henry and Secunda, as well as caregivers Gina and Yang, for all their care and support over the years. Shirley spent the last few weeks of her life at Extendicare Scarborough and thoroughly enjoyed herself with her new friends. Visitation will be held at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. East, Toronto, ON (west of Warden Ave., 416-773-0933) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 12th from 10-11 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane, Toronto, ON (off Don Mills Rd., south of Steeles Ave.). For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020