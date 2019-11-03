Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY COWMAN. View Sign Obituary

COWMAN, SHIRLEY (nee MARSHALL) It is with heavy hearts and love and affection that we announce the passing of Shirley on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia at Fairfield, Glengarry. Shirley was in receipt of compassionate, diligent and loving care and passed peacefully with family at her bedside. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and many friends. Shirley was a longtime member at Whitevale Golf Club and Curled at Scarboro and other East End rinks. Shirley lived a happy life filled with many achievements, passions, career success, traveling and love for her family. She is survived by her brother, Howard Marshall and an extended family including 14 nieces and nephews and now great-nieces and nephews that all knew Shirley as their favourite Aunt. She will be missed and was loved by her two sons, Michael and Scott and their families. Nancy, Matthew, Jordan and Devon. Janet, Carley, Dylan and Donna. Shirley will be cremated in Victoria, British Columbia, where she has lived since 2013. Her Interment, Service and Reception are being planned for Spring of 2020 at Pine Hills Cemetery in Toronto, where Shirley will be close to her resting siblings, their families and mother and father. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

