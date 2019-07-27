CRAWFORD, SHIRLEY Age 96, peacefully passed away, in her home, surrounded by her family on July 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Emerson (Laddie) (2003), her daughter Penny (2003), and her son Bill (2015). She is survived by her grandchildren: Griffin (Shelley), Michael (Christiane), Jordan (Josie), Ben and Dan (Katie); her great-grandchildren: Noah, Jakob, Miriam, Gabriel, Blayne and Vaughn; her son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Maureen. Funeral service will be held at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, on Monday, July 29th, at 5:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019