SHIRLEY CRAWFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY CRAWFORD.
Service Information
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON
L4A 1G9
(905)-642-2855
Obituary

CRAWFORD, SHIRLEY Age 96, peacefully passed away, in her home, surrounded by her family on July 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Emerson (Laddie) (2003), her daughter Penny (2003), and her son Bill (2015). She is survived by her grandchildren: Griffin (Shelley), Michael (Christiane), Jordan (Josie), Ben and Dan (Katie); her great-grandchildren: Noah, Jakob, Miriam, Gabriel, Blayne and Vaughn; her son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Maureen. Funeral service will be held at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, on Monday, July 29th, at 5:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.