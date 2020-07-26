1/1
SHIRLEY E. MOTTA
MOTTA, SHIRLEY E. (nee CHIN-YEE) Shirley E. Motta, (nee Chin-Yee), formerly Lee, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020, at Southlake Regional Hospital. Shirley was born on April 18, 1935, in Kingston, Jamaica, eldest of seven children, to Percy and Etheline (nee Fung) Chin-Yee. Shirley lived most of her life in Jamaica, moved to Grand Cayman, then to Canada. She worked in Jamaica at "Stanley Motta's", then did a short stint as a real estate agent, then joined Life of Jamaica (Sagicor), after which she retired. She was a strong-willed and independent woman,; she enjoyed volunteering at Church and loved art/painting. Shirley is survived by her children, Lori (Ricardo), JoJo (Danny), Michelle and Lisa (Jennifer), along with sisters, Elaine, Linda, Corinne, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends who will all miss her. Private interment at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

