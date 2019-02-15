PEARCE, Shirley E. (nee SHOEMAKER) Peacefully, at Lanark Lodge on February 4, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her sister Barbara Marsh and her parents Margaret and Clinton Shoemaker. Dear aunt of Tania Marsh, Scott Marsh and Doug Marsh. A former public school teacher beginning in White, ON (Calabogie) and retiring with the Peel Region Board (Mississauga). Friends may visit the family at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salvation Army or a charity of choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2019