EASTON, SHIRLEY Shirley passed away very peacefully on April 17, 2019, in her 100th year. She was a dedicated teacher for 42 years (21 years in Ajax). Devoted and loving wife of the Late Russell. Dear friend of Paul McAlear. Loving Mother of David and his wife Evelyn. Cherished Granny of Allison (Gerardo), Angela (Marc) and David (Emily). Great-Granny of Meghan, Madison, Andrew and Danny. Beloved Aunt of Ellen (Tyrone). Friends will be received at the Accettone Funeral Home, 384 Finley Avenue, Ajax (905-428-9090), on Saturday, April 27th, from 10:00 a.m. till time of Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. The family wish to extend their appreciation to Dr. Ian Watson and the caring staff of The Chartwell Harwood Place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated.

