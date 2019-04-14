Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY EATON. View Sign

EATON, SHIRLEY Shirley Eaton passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Missed by her loving children David (Lindsay), Doug (Emily), Catherine (Peter) and Bruce. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Paige, Andrew, Kirk, Cody, Thomas, Dylan, Isabella, Cameron and step-grandmother to Madi. Shirley was predeceased by her husband John Eaton aka "Fred" and parents, Dr. Roy Reid DDS and Pearl Reid. We are having two celebrations for Shirley. One will be held at Islington Golf Club (45 Riverbank Dr., Etobicoke, ON M9A 5B8), on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the other at Bruce Beach with the date and location being announced in the summer. If so wished, donations may be made to the Pine River United Church and can be made through the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home by calling 519-396-2701.

EATON, SHIRLEY Shirley Eaton passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Missed by her loving children David (Lindsay), Doug (Emily), Catherine (Peter) and Bruce. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Paige, Andrew, Kirk, Cody, Thomas, Dylan, Isabella, Cameron and step-grandmother to Madi. Shirley was predeceased by her husband John Eaton aka "Fred" and parents, Dr. Roy Reid DDS and Pearl Reid. We are having two celebrations for Shirley. One will be held at Islington Golf Club (45 Riverbank Dr., Etobicoke, ON M9A 5B8), on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the other at Bruce Beach with the date and location being announced in the summer. If so wished, donations may be made to the Pine River United Church and can be made through the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home by calling 519-396-2701. Funeral Home Davey-Linklater Funeral Home

757 Princes Street

Kincardine , ON N2Z 1Z5

(519) 396-2701 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close