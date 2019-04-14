EATON, SHIRLEY Shirley Eaton passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Missed by her loving children David (Lindsay), Doug (Emily), Catherine (Peter) and Bruce. Dear grandmother of Sarah, Paige, Andrew, Kirk, Cody, Thomas, Dylan, Isabella, Cameron and step-grandmother to Madi. Shirley was predeceased by her husband John Eaton aka "Fred" and parents, Dr. Roy Reid DDS and Pearl Reid. We are having two celebrations for Shirley. One will be held at Islington Golf Club (45 Riverbank Dr., Etobicoke, ON M9A 5B8), on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the other at Bruce Beach with the date and location being announced in the summer. If so wished, donations may be made to the Pine River United Church and can be made through the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home by calling 519-396-2701.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019