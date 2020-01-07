|
STREET, SHIRLEY EDITH February 3, 1932 - January 2, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Hospital Oshawa on January 2, 2020. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 54 years, Ken and her sister Bernice. Loving mother to Larry, Lorne (Joanne) and Lynda (Scott). Cherished grandmother to Christopher, Matthew, Michelle and Sandra as well as her great-grandson Ronan. She will be missed by all her nephews and nieces as well as her friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society of Canada would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020