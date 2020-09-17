SMITH, SHIRLEY ELAINE February 12, 1955 - September 12, 2020 Passed away calmly and peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Jim. Loving mother of Derek and Laura (Justin) and cherished grandmother of Everleigh. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. A private memorial service will take place at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com