SHIRLEY ELAINE SMITH
SMITH, SHIRLEY ELAINE February 12, 1955 - September 12, 2020 Passed away calmly and peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Jim. Loving mother of Derek and Laura (Justin) and cherished grandmother of Everleigh. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. A private memorial service will take place at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada, in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
