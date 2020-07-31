JONES, SHIRLEY ELIZABETH (nee RICHARDS) March 23, 1933 - July 25, 2020 We are sad to announce the passing of our wonderful mother, Shirley Elizabeth Jones. She was predeceased by our dear father, Dr. Wentworth W. T. Jones and her brothers Arthur, Robert and James. A lifelong Beach resident and founding member of the Beach Guild of Fine Arts, Shirley was known for her life-affirming paintings of people and places that mattered to her. Her love has been a constant in the lives of her six children, Laurie (Martin), Sara (David), Susan (Douglas), Heather (Toby), Tom (Jessica) and Lily (Gerard); 18 grandchildren, Claire (Albert), Tony (Sophie), Erik (Sofia) Earle; Patrick (Maila), Shannon (Frank), Melissa Doyle and their father Maurice; Adi, Liam (Alexis), Danielle (Tommy) Underwood; Jasmine, Katarina, Dylan Young; Desmond and Maeve Jones and Kyle Perraton; Raina (Chris), Thalia, Niall Bergasse and great-grandson Rein Doyle. Shirley passed away at home in a sea of love and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mom inspired us all with the words of the poet Lu Yu: "The clouds above us join and separate, The breezes in the courtyard leave and return, Life is like that, so why not relax? Who can stop us from celebrating?" There will be no visitation at this time. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com