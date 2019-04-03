MANIFOLD, SHIRLEY ELIZABETH Peacefully at Beeton Manor, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, Shirley Elizabeth Manifold, at the age of 83 years, beloved wife of the late Bruce Manifold. Loving mother of Deborah and her husband Peter Dale, Paul and his wife Barbara Manifold, Jack and his wife Shelley Manifold and Robert and his wife Liane Manifold. Cherished grandma of Michael and Cassie, Kellie, David, Samantha, Zach, Erin and Kyle. Proud great-grandmother of Madelyn. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on Saturday, May 11th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peel, 60 Briarwood Avenue, Mississauga, ON L5G 3N6. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019