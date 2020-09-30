REEVES, SHIRLEY ELIZABETH "BETTY" (nee SNYDER) Died peacefully at the age of 90 on September 24, 2020. Eldest daughter of the late William "Bill" Snyder and Alice Snyder of St. Lambert, Quebec. Loving wife of the late John C. Fortune of St. Lambert and teenage friend and devoted wife of Alfred Reeves of Burlington, Ontario. Betty leaves behind her cherished daughter Pamela Jane Robitaille (Phil), and grandchildren Michelle, Desiree and Justin of Oro-Medonte and her loving son Andrew Adam Fortune (Krissi), and grandchildren Hailey, Madison, Evan and Jack of Candiac, Quebec. Betty also embraced Al's children, the late Gary Reeves, Allyson Reeves, Marybeth VanOosterhout (Andy), Tim Reeves, Ted Reeves (Lee) and Stephany Reeves and grandchildren Skylar, Liam, Jack, Cate, Sam, Ben, Lindsay and Erin. Betty leaves her only sister Joan Llyod (Snyder-Comeau) of Guelph and her six nieces and nephews, Peter, Michael, Marie, Theresa, Jackie and Joey and their families. Betty leaves her family and loved ones including her dear friends, Linda, Joan, Margaret, Theresa, Janice and all her CWL sisters with the understanding they will all meet again. She joins Aurelie, Frances, Shirley and Ruby and all the angels. Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Rd., Burlington, on Saturday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Lambert Cemetery, Quebec, at a later date. A special Mass in memory of our mother will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish at a later date. Donations to World Vision, Society of the Little Flower, Covenant House or Habitat for Humanity. www.smithsfh.com