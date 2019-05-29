BAMFORD, SHIRLEY ERLENE (nee REID) Passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 80. Cherished wife of the late Donald Bamford (2012). Beloved mother of Scott (Christine) and Dawn (Mike DiMarco) and former mother-in-law to Dave Bainbridge. Loving grandmother of Erin, Thomas and Elizabeth. Will be sadly missed by brother Frank and sisters Lois and Vera, as well as many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Loving sister of Allan, Bernice and Ruby, as well as brothers-in-law of Foster, Arthur and Ronald. Predeceased by her parents Lewis and Elizabeth Reid. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Wednesday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 31st at 10 a.m. in the Chapel, with a reception to follow ahead of interment at Marmora Zion United Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Shirley may be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or . Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019