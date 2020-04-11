|
WILTON, Shirley Estelle (nee KEITH) Raised in the Holstein area before moving to Toronto in 1950 to attend Toronto East General Hospital School of Nursing, Shirley graduated as a registered nurse in 1953. She would marry Bob Wilton the same year and together they made a home with their family in Long Branch. Shirley continued her work at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto until the birth of her twins, Keith and Karen, followed by her third, Don in 1959. Returning to work full time in 1966, Shirley's career was spent dedicated to the care of her most precious patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Shirley held most dear her family and friends, her nursing career, and her home, beautiful garden and snappy cars (including two Camaros and a Firebird). She also had a soft spot for the neighbour's dog Lucy. She lived life fully, with no regrets – although if she had any, it's that she didn't own a second Firebird. Survived by her husband Bob, children Keith and his wife Nancy, Karen and her husband Bill, Don and his partner Carole. Shirley was beloved and will forever be known as "Gingy" by her grandchildren Adam and Megan, among others. Well beyond her family, Shirley was adored by friends, colleagues and neighbours. Interment at Holstein Cemetery and celebration of life to be planned at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020