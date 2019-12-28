Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY "MAX" EVANS. View Sign Obituary

EVANS, SHIRLEY "MAX" (nee HYNDMAN) Died peacefully in her sleep on the night of her 91st birthday on December 19, 2019. Born in Toronto, Shirley graduated from Harbord Collegiate, before marrying the late Ron Evans. Through Ron's work in journalism, they travelled to England where they settled for a short time and their son, Christopher was born. Upon returning to Toronto, their daughter, Robyn was born. Through Ron's work at the Telegram, Shirley participated in the city's burgeoning arts scene of the 1960s. Following their divorce, she returned to a career in banking where she made many wonderful lifelong friends. An avid reader all her life, Shirley volunteered at the Salvation Army Book Room following her retirement and then went on to volunteer at North York General Hospital for more than two decades. Shirley was predeceased by her sister Joan (Cam), and brother Rob (Lottie). She was also predeceased by her best friend, Ruth. A lively personality, Shirley was socially outgoing, had a wide circle of close friends, and was active in Toronto's Welsh Community. Shirley is survived by her two children: Christopher (Marie-Louise), and Robyn (Richard). She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Hejira (Darren), Megan, Kim Michael, and her great-grandson, Atticus. Her funeral will be held at Dewi Sant Welsh Church, 33 Melrose Ave., at 11:00 a.m. on December 31st, a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall of the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dewi Sant Welsh Church or the Hospital for Sick Children.

