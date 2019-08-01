SPECIALE, SHIRLEY FAY (nee MARKHAM) It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley on July 29, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Loving wife of the late Paul and beloved mother of Terry, Lynda and Cristina. Loving grandmother to Paul Justin, Chala, Shawna, Tala, Chase, Chessa and Taran. Also cherished by her sister June, deceased sister Janet, sons-in- law, Tom and Andrew and her beloved cat Cocoa. She was a proud member of the Italian community, and served as a member of the board at the Villa Columbo. Shirley will be dearly missed by all. Visitation: Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Service and Burial – Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12 p.m., followed by a Reception commencing between 1 - 1:30 p.m. The reception will also be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Home.

