|
|
FINLAY, Shirley (nee WOOD) June 3, 1922 - January 16, 2020 Shirley passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Over the course of her incredible 97 years Shirley was beloved by her husband Bill, her daughters, Irene, Linda and Dorothy, her five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends. Visitation: January 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral: January 29th at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove United Church in Oakville.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020