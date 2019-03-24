GILES, Shirley "Anne" (nee HOLWAY) Ann Giles passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Newmarket, Ontario, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Giles for 49 years. She was a wonderful mother to Andrea Deason (Gregg) and Paula Chapman (Robert). Ann was a loving grandmother to Kevin Deason (Janin), Steven Deason (Tristan), Leslie Ann Chapman (Jonathan Pinto), Laura Chapman (Chris Germain), Victoria Chapman (Michael Tustin) and Sarah Chapman and a proud great-grandmother to Alexander, Anthony and Andrew. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband, Bruce and her parents, Ernest "Ralph" Holway and Ada Cooper Watson Holway and her brother Glenn. Family would like to thank the staff at the Renoir Retirement Home in Newmarket and the TLC team for the compassionate and kind care. Thanks also to Dr. Luk and the team of doctors and nurses at Southlake Stronach Cancer Centre in Newmarket for their dedicated care. Visitation for Ann will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Private family interment, Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's memory may be made to Stronach Cancer Centre, www.southlakefoundation.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Giles family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley "Anne" GILES.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019