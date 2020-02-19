|
GLATT, SHIRLEY (nee CHANDLER) Peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Shirley Glatt, beloved wife of Henry. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sandy, Jeffrey and Orly, and Rick and Manon. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ellie and the late Henry Peters. Wonderful Bubbie of Shawn, Steven and Sheri, Lisa and Rob, and Jordan and Adie. Great-grandmother to Ari and Benji. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends including those at Amica Thornhill and Baycrest 2 North. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment JCMI section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Shiva at 110 Promenade Circle No. 208, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, 1-800-226-8464 or to Beit Halochem Canada, 905- 695-0611.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020