SHIRLEY GLORIA FELL
FELL, SHIRLEY GLORIA Peacefully, with family by her side, on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Kitchener. Predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald (2009). Dear Mother of Don, Jacqueline (Ken) Huot, and the late Joann. Loving grandmother of Donny (Carmen), Amanda, Melissa, Jason, Joshua, Cameron, and Bradley. Great-grandmother of Matthew, Emma and Lucas. Shirley will also be missed by her extended family and friends. A private family service was held, with interment at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Grand River Hospital would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
